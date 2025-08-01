Fans want Chipotle to name a burrito after Of Ozzy Osbourne

Fans of Ozzy Osbourne have launched a petition, urging Chipotle to create a signature burrito named “The Ozzy” to honor the iconic musician. The petition has over 6,000 signatures, reflecting Osbourne’s well-known affinity for Chipotle burritos. During his reality show, “The Osbournes,” Ozzy openly admitted to consuming up to two Chipotle burritos per day, even dubbing himself “The Burrito Man.” Osbourne’s love for the Mexican-inspired fast-food chain was so pronounced that he became the first-ever recipient of Chipotle’s coveted Celebrity Card. His precise favorite order remains unconfirmed, but was rumored to include white rice, pinto beans, barbacoa, sour cream, cheese, and medium salsa.