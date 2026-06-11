Research analyzed by institutions like the University College of London and covered by NPR Health shows that engaging with the arts can slow biological aging rates by up to 4%, which is roughly equivalent to the anti-aging benefits of regular physical exercise. Listening to music lowers levels of cortisol (the primary stress hormone) and reduces cellular inflammation, which are key drivers of the aging process. Steady, rhythmic music (such as tracks in the 120–130 BPM range) has been shown to improve heart rate variability (HRV) and cardiovascular health. Music stimulates neuroplasticity (the brain’s ability to rewire itself). Studies by Johns Hopkins Medicine show that listening to music exercises the entire brain, reducing the risk of cognitive decline and lowering the risk of dementia by over 30%.