The end of Kiss and a new beginning...

FILE - Kiss guitarist Paul Stanley, right, guitarist Ace Frehley, center, and bassist Gene Simmons play during the band's farewell concert in the Detroit area, Thursday, May 25, 2000, at the Palace of Auburn Hills, Mich..

Ace Frehley’s cause of death has been revealed, the OG, Original KISS guitarist, died of blunt trauma injuries to his head due to a fall. He was recording in his home studio and fell coming down the stairs after his session. He was on life support for nearly 3 weeks before family decided to pull the plug. Ace was 74.

And some happy Kiss news, STANLEY SIMMONS, the project Paul Stanley’s son Evan and Gene’s on Nick will release its debut single, “Body Down”, on December 5. What started off as a goof, the 2 of them harmonizing to that Simon and Garfunkel song a year ago….has turned into an actual band and full album, first song, as mentioned, December 5th. - AXEL LOWE