Eagles Greatest Hits almost weren’t

The Eagles “Greatest Hits” album sold over 40 million copies, making it the best-selling album of all time. The band’s remaining members, Joe Walsh and Don Henley are performing nightly for a residency at The Sphere in Vegas. The show started in September of 2024 and ends in March. Henley says it was the record label who put a “Greatest Hits” album together, despite the band vehemently objecting to the compilation’s release. Henley tells ‘CBS Sunday Morning’ why they were so against it and the truth behind the songs that were chosen.