Do you still want your MTV?

A fan-created website called MTV Rewind has launched, featuring 27,293 classic music videos and vintage commercials following MTV’s shutdown of its global music channels. Creator FlexasaurusRex built the free archive using YouTube content, organizing videos chronologically from MTV’s 1981 debut through the 2020s. The site includes dedicated sections for “Yo! MTV Raps” and “Headbangers Ball” programming. MTV closed its 24-hour music channels in most countries on New Year’s Eve, though MTV Classic and MTV Live remain available on U.S. cable. The shutdowns result from cost-cutting measures by Paramount Skydance following last year’s merger. MTV’s main channel continues broadcasting reality programming worldwide. The creator promises MTV Rewind will stay “free forever” without advertisements, though accepts donations for site support.