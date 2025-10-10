Do you remember these popular TV theme songs from the 1980s?

There was nothing quite like TV in the 1980s. From the birth of Cable to some of the best sitcoms and dramas of all time, TV in the ‘80s had it all.
Let’s take a look back and listen to several of the best TV theme songs from the decade that was the 1980s.
21 Jump Street - 1987
227 - 1985
A Different World - 1987
The A-Team - 1983
Airwolf - 1984
Alf - 1986
Amen - 1986
Benson - 1979
Bosom Buddies - 1980
Cagney & Lacey - 1982
Charles In Charge - 1984
Cheers - 1982
The Cosby Show (All intros) - 1984
Dallas - 1978
Designing Women - 1986
Diff’rent Strokes - 1978
The Dukes Of Hazzard - 1979
Dynasty - 1981
Falcon Crest - 1981
The Facts Of Life - 1979
The Fall Guy - 1981
Family Ties - 1982
Fraggle Rock - 1985
Full House - 1987
G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero - 1983
Garfield and Friends - 1988
Gimme A Break! - 1981
The Golden Girls - 1985
The Greatest American Hero - 1981
Growing Pains - 1985
Hart To Hart - 1980
He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe - 1983
Head Of The Class - 1986
Heathcliff - 1984
Highway To Heaven - 1984
Hill Street Blues - 1981
The Hogan Family/Valerie/Valerie’s Family: The Hogans - 1986
Hunter - 1984
In The Heat Of The Night - 1988
Inspector Gadget - 1982
It’s A Living - 1980
It’s Garry Shandling’s Show - 1986
JEM - 1985
Kate & Allie - 1984
Kids Incorporated - 1984
Knight Rider - 1982
LA Law - 1986
MacGyver - 1985
Magnum P.I. - 1980
Mama’s Family - 1983
Miami Vice - 1984
Married With Children - 1987
Matlock - 1986
Moonlighting - 1985
Mr. Belvedere - 1985
Muppet Babies - 1985
Murder She Wrote - 1984
Murphy Brown - 1988
My Two Dads - 1987
Newhart - 1982
Night Court - 1984
Perfect Strangers - 1986
Punkey Brewster - 1984
Reading Rainbow - 1983
Remington Steel - 1982
Roseanne - 1988
Silver Spoons - 1982
Simon & Simon - 1981
The Smurfs - 1981
St. Elsewhere - 1982
Star Trek: The Next Generation - 1987
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - 1987
Thundercats - 1985
TJ Hooker - 1982
Too Close For Comfort - 1980
Transformers - 1984
Unsolved Mysteries - 1987
Webster - 1983
Who’s The Boss - 1984
WKRP in Cincinnati - 1978
The Wonder Years - 1986
