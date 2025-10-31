Do you have a favorite to win?

LA pays for their wins, and I’ve never had any connection to a Toronto team, so I have no favorite in this World Series. If anything, I’d like to see Kershaw go out on top and Freddie grab another ring, still love the guy. I am watching, and I do love the celebrity shots in the stands. Mary Heart is a true fan, Leonardo DeCaprio is a poser and it was fun to see Chad and Geddy hanging out together. Geddy is such a huge baseball fan, he’s been a season ticket holder for the Blue Jays for years, even keeps score with an old school score card. May the best team win -

Chad and Geddy enjoying the game.....

Axel Lowe