Diamond Dave turns 70!

David Lee Roth NEW YORK: David Lee Roth, lead singer with Van Halen posed in New York in 1981 (Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns) (Richard E. Aaron)

David lee Roth was born on October 10th in 1954 in Bloomington, Indiana. His dad was an eye doctor and is mom a teacher. He has 2 sisters and one of them created Rockabye Baby, famous rock songs transformed into lullaby music to sooth infants.

In his teens, the family relocated to Pasadena and while attending Pasadena City College, Roth met the Van Halen brothers, and the rest is rock history.

Roth was never married, he dated actress Apollonia Kotero in the 1980′s and said he had 4 great loves in his life, but never sealed the deal in matrimony.

David Lee Roth is a black belt in Kung Fu and Jeet Kune Do. Dave is also covered in tattoos, some from the ancient form of tattooing called tebori, which dates back to the 17th century. Dave also started a tattoo skin care line called INK.

In the late 90′s Roth became an EMT in New York City, going on over 200 ambulance rides. Always seeking adventure, David Lee Roth still rock climbs and enjoys painting and podcasting from his 15,000 sq foot home in Pasadena. The tennis court is filled with sand to accommodate beach parties, since Dave doesn’t play tennis. His net worth is 60 million dollars.