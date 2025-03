Def Leppard lead singer Joe Elliot performs at Aaron's Amphitheatre at Lakewood Friday, July 18, 2014 in Atlanta, Ga. KISS and Def Leppard made a stop in Atlanta during their 42-city North American tour.

Def Leppard has launched the “On Through The Music Bracket Challenge,” where fans can vote on their favorite songs from the band. The competition features 64 of Def Leppard’s songs seeded in a bracket format, with prizes available for participants.