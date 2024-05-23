David Letterman interviews Miley Cyrus, Charles Barkley as Netflix's 'My Next Guest' renewed for season 5

Netflix has picked up David Letterman's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction for a fifth season, featuring interviews with Miley Cyrus and Charles Barkley.

A new trailer for the upcoming season includes the "Flowers" singer discussing Hannah Montana, the Disney Channel series that launched her career, recalling, "They did shoot a pilot with another girl." Miley goes on to say that focus groups "weren't relating" to the other actress, joking, "I love them for that."

"When you start taking it too serious, you need to take a look at yourself," says the former NBA star-turned-TNT analyst, who's also shown playing golf with Letterman.

Letterman's previous guests have included former President Barack Obama, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Jay-Z, Malala Yousafzai and Billie Eilish.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman season 5 premieres June 12 on Netflix.

