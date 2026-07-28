David Lee Roth Added to Alex Van Halen’s TEDxFargo Appearance This Thursday Three icons. One stage. One conversation you won’t want to miss.

David Lee Roth has been added to this Thursday’s TEDxFargo event, where he’ll join Alex Van Halen and artist Robert Vargas on stage.

The event has been on fans’ radar since Alex was announced as a speaker weeks ago, but Roth’s involvement wasn’t revealed until today, in an Instagram post from Robert Vargas and TedXFargo.

TEDxFargo takes place on Thursday, July 30, in Fargo, North Dakota. Rather than a concert or musical performance, the three are expected to take part in a conversation.

TEDx events feature speakers from a wide range of fields who share ideas, personal experiences, and stories in front of a live audience. While they’re connected to the TED organization, TEDx events are independently organized. This year’s TEDxFargo theme is “CHARGE.”

Alex has kept a relatively low public profile in recent years, making appearances only occasionally following the release of his memoir, Brothers. Robert Vargas, the Los Angeles artist known for his large-scale murals, has become a friend of Alex’s and has created several Van Halen-inspired works over the years, including his well-known mural of Eddie Van Halen at the Guitar Center in Hollywood, and his Alex Van Halen portait.

Roth’s addition makes this the first public event to feature him and Alex Van Halen on the same stage since Van Halen’s final concert at the Hollywood Bowl in October 2015. Although fans shouldn’t expect a performance, it’ll be interesting to see what stories and memories the conversation brings.

TEDxFargo has traditionally streamed its annual event online, giving fans around the world a chance to watch. As soon as video of the presentation is available online, we’ll post it here at the Van Halen News Desk.

The event begins Thursday, July 30.