Collider’s greatest rock songs of all time.

Collider put together a list of the Greatest Rock Songs of All Time. Check it out, any thoughts?
25. “Welcome to the Jungle” - Guns N’ Roses
24. “Sunshine of Your Love” - Cream
23. “Eye in the Sky” - The Alan Parsons Project
22. “Smoke on the Water” - Deep Purple
21. “Paranoid” - Black Sabbath
20. “All Along the Watchtower” - The Jimi Hendrix Experience
19. “Kashmir” - Led Zeppelin
18. “The End” - The Doors
17. “Where the Streets Have No Name” - U2
16. “Bohemian Rhapsody” - Queen
15. “Tangled Up in Blue” - Bob Dylan
14. “A Day in the Life” - The Beatles
13. “Gloria” - Patti Smith
12. “The Chain” - Fleetwood Mac
11. “London Calling” - The Clash
10. “Call Me” - Blondie
9. “Free Bird” - Lynyrd Skynyrd
8. “Starless” - King Crimson
7. “Purple Rain” - Prince and the Revolution
6. “Baba O’Riley” - The Who
5. “Comfortably Numb” - Pink Floyd
4. “Gimme Shelter” - The Rolling Stones
3. “Born to Run” - Bruce Springsteen
2. “Layla” - Derek and the Dominos
1. “Heroes” - David Bowie