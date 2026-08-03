Collider’s greatest rock songs of all time.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Guitars are displayed for sale in Regent Sounds guitar shop on Denmark Street on September 24, 2025 in London, England. The shop is due to reopen following a refurbishment. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Collider put together a list of the Greatest Rock Songs of All Time. Check it out, any thoughts?

25. “Welcome to the Jungle” - Guns N’ Roses

24. “Sunshine of Your Love” - Cream

23. “Eye in the Sky” - The Alan Parsons Project

22. “Smoke on the Water” - Deep Purple

21. “Paranoid” - Black Sabbath

20. “All Along the Watchtower” - The Jimi Hendrix Experience

19. “Kashmir” - Led Zeppelin

18. “The End” - The Doors

17. “Where the Streets Have No Name” - U2

16. “Bohemian Rhapsody” - Queen

15. “Tangled Up in Blue” - Bob Dylan

14. “A Day in the Life” - The Beatles

13. “Gloria” - Patti Smith

12. “The Chain” - Fleetwood Mac

11. “London Calling” - The Clash

10. “Call Me” - Blondie

9. “Free Bird” - Lynyrd Skynyrd

8. “Starless” - King Crimson

7. “Purple Rain” - Prince and the Revolution

6. “Baba O’Riley” - The Who

5. “Comfortably Numb” - Pink Floyd

4. “Gimme Shelter” - The Rolling Stones

3. “Born to Run” - Bruce Springsteen

2. “Layla” - Derek and the Dominos

1. “Heroes” - David Bowie