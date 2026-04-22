A Coachella alternative

A view of atmosphere during Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 19, 2025 in Indio, California. (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

Coachella started as a response to ticketing companies overcharging for music festivals. It has morphed into the complete antithesis of what it was meant to be. No counter culture wants to its true alternative back.

Fred Durst wants to set up an alternative to the popular Californian festival Coachella. The Limp Bizkit frontman revealed that he’s been working on an alternative in a response to a post from rapper Lil Wayne on X.

“It’s truly a humbling experience when events like Coachella and the Grammys come around and like clockwork, I’m uninvited and uninvolved,” Lil Wayne wrote.

In response, Durst wrote, “Let’s start our own experience gathering and our own acknowledgement event to welcome all of the uninvited - I’ve got a couple [of] ideas I’ve been working on for quite some while now - happy to elaborate if ever interested - sending good vibes.”