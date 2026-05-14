Classic rock songs dominate streaming in 2026

2025-Digital Recaps FILE - This Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, photo shows music streaming apps clockwise from top left, Apple, Spotify, Amazon, Pandora and Google on an iPhone in New York. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File) (Jenny Kane/AP)
By Debra Green

I like the idea of streaming. Type in whatever song i want get it instantly. no dragging around multi forms of media or players. but i find streaming very limited. perhaps its due to licenseing. songs i’ve heard, songs i know are no where to be found. did i imagine that song? nope. there is on my 33 or CD but NOT streaming. 🧐Even when looking for “new” music. It seems to be a few years old. And the “recommended for you,” ick! that algorithm is WAAY off because i dont like any of the suggestions. So what are people streaming? it looks like classic rock still dominates. Woo hoo. Some of the most streamed classic songs are:

Blue Oyster Cult “Don’t Fear the Reaper”

Rush “Tom Sawyer”

David Bowie “Starman”

Fleetwood Mac “Silver Springs”

Credence Clearwater Revival “Who’ll Stop the Rain”

The Beatles “Yesterday”

Bonnie Tyler “Holding Out for a Hero”

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    The River is Turning 20!

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River