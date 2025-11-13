Chicago, Journey, & REO Speedwagon form supergroup for charity

Terry Gowan, Will Evanovich, James "JY" Young, and Tommy Shaw of Styx perform during The Brotherhood Of Rock Tour at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on July 06, 2025, in Alpharetta, Georgia. (Photo by R. Diamond/Getty Images)
By Debra Green

Chicago’s Jason Scheff, REO Speedwagon’s Kevin Cronin, the Romantics’ Wally Palmar, Loverboy’s Mike Reno, Journey’s Jason Derlatka, and former Kansas vocalist John Elefante – will unite for a one-night-only performance at figure skating icon Scott Hamilton’s annual cancer fundraiser on November 23 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. “It’s going to be a big old rock and roll show,” Hamilton says. “So many of these guys are my heroes. Back in the day, I would’ve killed to get a backstage pass to see or meet or to be in the same proximity as these guys, and now I’m producing them in my show.” The fundraiser will also feature live skating by legends such as Nathan Chen and Gracie Gold alongside the supergroup’s performance, with the event founded by cancer survivor Hamilton to benefit cancer research and patient mentorship through his organizations CARES and The 4th Angel.

