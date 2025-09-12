Catchiest songs of all time - according to AI

AI engines were asked to find the catchiest songs of all time. They all had very different opinons.

ChatGPT

Village People: Y.M.C.A.

ABBA: Dancing Queen

Michael Jackson: Billie Jean

Cyndi Lauper: Girls Just Want to Have Fun

Spice Girls: Wannabe

Los del Río: Macarena

OutKast: Hey Ya!

Shakira: Hips Don’t Lie

Pharrell Williams: Happy

Taylor Swift: Shake It Off

Gemini

Journey: Don’t Stop Believin’

Queen: Bohemian Rhapsody

Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars: Uptown Funk

Bon Jovi: Livin’ on a Prayer

Beyoncé: Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)

Microsoft’s Copilot AI

Ed Sheeran: Shape of You

Carly Rae Jepsen: Call Me Maybe

Adele: Rolling in the Deep

The Killers: Mr. Brightside

Backstreet Boys: I Want It That Way