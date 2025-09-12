Catchiest songs of all time - according to AI

AI engines were asked to find the catchiest songs of all time. They all had very different opinons.
ChatGPT
Village People: Y.M.C.A.
ABBA: Dancing Queen
Michael Jackson: Billie Jean
Cyndi Lauper: Girls Just Want to Have Fun
Spice Girls: Wannabe
Los del Río: Macarena
OutKast: Hey Ya!
Shakira: Hips Don’t Lie
Pharrell Williams: Happy
Taylor Swift: Shake It Off
Gemini
Journey: Don’t Stop Believin’
Queen: Bohemian Rhapsody
Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars: Uptown Funk
Bon Jovi: Livin’ on a Prayer
Beyoncé: Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)
Microsoft’s Copilot AI
Ed Sheeran: Shape of You
Carly Rae Jepsen: Call Me Maybe
Adele: Rolling in the Deep
The Killers: Mr. Brightside
Backstreet Boys: I Want It That Way