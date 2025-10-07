The catchiest song ever written?

By Debra Green

Dr. Alisun Pawley at the University of York and Dr. Daniel Müllensiefen of Goldsmiths University of London went undercover in pubs and nightclubs across northern England to collect data on “over 1,100 occurrences of people singing along.” In the process, they discovered the songs that make people sing along the most have five properties in common: the prominent use of a high chest voice, increased vocal effort, a male singer, and a greater clarity of consonants and little use of vocal embellishments. Here is what has been determined at the catchiest songs of all time.

‘We are the Champions’, Queen

‘Y.M.C.A’, The Village People

‘Fat Lip, Sum 41

‘The Final Countdown’, Europe

‘Monster’, The Automatic

‘Ruby’, The Kaiser Chiefs

‘I’m Always Here’, Jimi Jamison

‘Brown Eyed Girl’, Van Morrison

‘Teenage Dirtbag’, Wheatus

‘Livin’ on a Prayer’, Bon Jovi

