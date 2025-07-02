Cast revealed for the new Scorpions biopic

By Debra Green

The upcoming Scorpions biopic, Wind of Change, has officially revealed its cast, with Dominic West, Alexander Dreymon, and Ludwig Trepte set to portray key band members along with manager Doc McGhee. The movie is currently filming in London, with the project directed by Alex Ranarivelot. A theatrical release for the film is planned by year-end. Scorpions are marking their 60th anniversary by releasing a greatest-hits compilation, and staging a five-night Las Vegas residency in August at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!