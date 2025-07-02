Cast revealed for the new Scorpions biopic

The upcoming Scorpions biopic, Wind of Change, has officially revealed its cast, with Dominic West, Alexander Dreymon, and Ludwig Trepte set to portray key band members along with manager Doc McGhee. The movie is currently filming in London, with the project directed by Alex Ranarivelot. A theatrical release for the film is planned by year-end. Scorpions are marking their 60th anniversary by releasing a greatest-hits compilation, and staging a five-night Las Vegas residency in August at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.