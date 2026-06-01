Can your Spotify playlist heal you?

Canada Streamers FILE - Music streaming apps, clockwise from top left, Apple, Spotify, Amazon and Google are displayed on an iPhone in New York, Jan. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File) (Jenny Kane/AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
By Debra Green

People are using slightly out-of-tune Spotify playlists like emotional ibuprofen. 432 hertz music is spreading on streaming apps and social feeds, as believers claim it feels warmer, more natural, even healing. Some listeners say it helps with pain, migraines, focus and relaxation. Experts aren’t so giddy, saying there’s no strong proof these numbers heal anything, and some playlists may not even be labeled right. Hm, maybe science doesn’t support this, but I’ve been healed, even saved by music. One song a few minutes has changed my frame of thought an life in the past.

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