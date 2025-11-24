Can you hear the similarities?

By Debra Green

Songs are inspired and sampled all the time. Here are just a few, can you add more to the list?

Jet - Are You Gonna Be My Girl

Stevie Wonder - Part Time Lover

the Smiths - This Charming Man

Billy Joel - Tell Her About It

The Jam - A Town Called Malice

Hall & Oates - Maneater

Iggy Pop - Lust for Life

Cream - I Feel Free

Martha & the Vandellas - I’m Ready for Love

Supremes - You Cant Hurry Love

Frank Sinatra - The Coffee Song

The Regents - Barbara Ann

Billy Haley & his Comets - Rock Around the Clock

