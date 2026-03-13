Can music help you lose weight?

Struggling to lose weight? Diets, excersise, potions and shots just not working?

In a new study researchers found that acoustic sound waves can influence how our cells behave — including halting fat development.

“Since sound is non-material, acoustic stimulation is a tool that is non-invasive, safe and immediate, and will likely benefit medicine and healthcare,” corresponding author Masahiro Kumeta said in a statement.

Sound is more than just noise — it’s made up of mechanical waves that create tiny vibrations traveling through the air, water or even tissue. When exposed to the sound vibrations, the researchers found that many cells didn’t mature into fat cells as expected. Those that did mature contained about 15% less fat than normal. This effect was seen whether the cells were exposed to continuous sound for three days or just two hours of sound each day over three days. Though still in its early stages, researchers said this breakthrough may one day lead to new non-invasive treatments that could aid with everything from managing metabolism to speeding wound healing. Meanwhile, acoustic wave therapy — which sends vibrations into our tissues — is already being used to treat conditions like chronic pain, erectile dysfunction and soft-tissue injuries by boosting circulation and reducing inflammation.