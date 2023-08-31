In Brief: McG wants Barrymore, Diaz, and Liu for 'Charlie's Angels 3', and more

Joseph McGinty Nichol, known professionally as McG, and who directed the 2000 film adaptation of Charlie's Angels, starring Drew Barrymore, Lucy Liu, and Cameron Diaz, and its 2003 sequel Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, hasn't given up hope on helming a potential Charlie's Angel 3, according to Deadline. "It would take a long discussion with those three wonderful performers, who I adore," he says. "I love the three of them so much. They put me on the map. They looked out for me when I was a first-time filmmaker. I was very nearly fired off that film on many, many occasions, and Drew stood up for me and I'm forever indebted to her. And obviously, those are three performers where God broke the mold. They don't make 'em like that. I mean, those are three special ones." Meanwhile, McG's latest project, the upcoming Netflix Jennifer Garner body-swap comedy Family Switch, debuts November 30...

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Deadline reports the Rebel Wilson feature Bride Hard, which just wrapped up production in Savannah, Georgia, has been cleared for a SAG interim agreement. The indie film stars Wilson as "a bada** secret agent who is a force to be reckoned with as a mercenary group takes hostage her best friend's lavish wedding," according to the outlet. Anna Camp, Justin Hartley, Anna Chlumsky, Stephen Dorff, Gigi Zumbado and Da'Vine Joy Randolph also star...

Netflix announced on Wednesday, August 30, that it has renewed The Lincoln Lawyer, the drama from David E. Kelley, for a third season, according to Variety. The 10-episode third season will be based on the fifth book in Michael Connelly's The Lincoln Lawyer series, "The Gods of Guilt." Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson and Yaya DaCosta will reprise their roles in the series that follows Garcia-Rulfo's Mick Haller, a defense attorney who conducts his business out of the back seat of his chauffeur-driven Lincoln Town Car...

