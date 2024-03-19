In Brief: Bill Hader takes the lead in animated 'Cat in the Hat', and more

Barry creator and Emmy-winning star Bill Hader leads the voice cast of a new adaptation of Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat, opening in theaters March 6, 2026, according to Variety. The all-star cast also features Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson, Saturday Night Live's Bowen Yang, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Xochitl Gomez, What We Do in The Shadows' Matt Berry and Girls5eva's Paula Pell. A 2003 live-action adaptation, starring Mike Myers as the titular troublemaker, earned a disappointing $134 million at the box office ...

Hulu has given a six-episode series order for the Jimmy Kimmel-produced "workplace reality series" High Hopes, centering on two brothers running a cannabis shop in Los Angeles. The series, premiering on -- when else -- 4/20, "follows Belarus-born brothers Slava and Mishka, and their stoned crew through the trials and tribulations of taking their cannabis business to new heights," per the streaming service. The season, "builds to their biggest day of the year -- 4.20 -- as the gang attempts to expand nationwide and release their own top-shelf cannabis brand" ...

Walt Disney Animation Studios' latest animated feature, Wish, will stream on Disney+ beginning April 3, the streaming service announced on Monday. The original musical comedy takes place in the magical kingdom of Rosas, where a 17-year-old girl named Asha -- voiced by Ariana DeBose -- makes a wish to the stars in a moment of need, leading her to meet a living, magic star that has fallen from the sky, with whom she stands up to the kingdom's evil ruler, Magnifico (Chris Pine). Wish grossed roughly $252 million at the global box office, a poor showing by Disney standards ...

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.