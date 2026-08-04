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Brian Johnson of AC/DC escapes serious injury onstage! Watch the video.
Glad Brian Johnson was ok after this prop malfunctioned in Las Vegas over the weekend.
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AC/DC: Power Up Tour With The Pretty Reckless - Las Vegas, NV
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 01: Brian Johnson of AC/DC performs during a stop of the Power Up tour at Allegiant Stadium on August 01, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
(Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
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English Nick
August 04, 2026 at 2:03 pm EDT
English Nick
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