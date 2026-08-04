Brian Johnson of AC/DC escapes serious injury onstage! Watch the video.

Glad Brian Johnson was ok after this prop malfunctioned in Las Vegas over the weekend.

AC/DC: Power Up Tour With The Pretty Reckless - Las Vegas, NV LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 01: Brian Johnson of AC/DC performs during a stop of the Power Up tour at Allegiant Stadium on August 01, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
By English Nick
Nick English

English Nick

10AM-3PM

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    The River is Turning 20!

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River