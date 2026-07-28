Bret Michaels has emergency surgery.

2019 Stagecoach Festival - Day 1 Bret Michaels performs onstage during the 2019 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Field on April 26, 2019 in Indio, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)
By Axel Lowe

Bret Michaels experienced severe kidney pain after a recent show and was diagnosed with a complicated kidney stone requiring immediate surgery. Due to his post-operative condition and underlying health factors, including diabetes, he is restricted from performing for the next 3 to 4 weeks. His recovery is complicated by his Type 1 Diabetes, and he must refrain from all live performances until his condition is re-evaluated. Michaels expressed gratitude for the medical treatment and support from family, friends, and fans, and hopes to resume touring late August. Updates on rescheduled performances will be shared soon.

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    The River is Turning 20!

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River