Bret Michaels has emergency surgery.

Bret Michaels experienced severe kidney pain after a recent show and was diagnosed with a complicated kidney stone requiring immediate surgery. Due to his post-operative condition and underlying health factors, including diabetes, he is restricted from performing for the next 3 to 4 weeks. His recovery is complicated by his Type 1 Diabetes, and he must refrain from all live performances until his condition is re-evaluated. Michaels expressed gratitude for the medical treatment and support from family, friends, and fans, and hopes to resume touring late August. Updates on rescheduled performances will be shared soon.