Bon Jovi cuts show short due to sinus infection

Sometimes the show doesn’t go on. Jon Bon Jovi ended his Madison Square Garden concert after just 90 minutes Thursday night, citing a sinus infection. Before leaving the stage, he hugged his bandmates and gave fans a thumbs up. “Don’t throw away your ticket stubs, I’m gonna figure something out,” he told the crowd, promising to reschedule. A band spokesperson confirmed the sinus infection caused the early exit, adding that updated information would be available soon.

As someone who suffers with sinus infections and is ususally encourage to “just push through,” I totally get how painful they can be. Get better soon Jon. we hope you extend that tour down south.