Bob Seger talks to Kaedy Kiely about his greatest hits, touring, family and more (1994)

I LOVED having Bob Seger visit me at 96 Rock on October 13, 1994 to promote his new Greatest Hits album – he has an amazing energy in person – he’s truly a warm, generous person. My favorite line of his comes when I ask what he thinks of Kenny Rogers/Sheena Easton’s version of one of my favorite songs of Bob’s , “We’ve Got Tonight” – unexpected and classic!! Listen for special appearances from former Atlanta Falcon Mike Kenn and dear friend and beloved Atlanta sportscaster/newscaster/TV and Radio personality/writer/”Renaissance Man” Jeff Hullinger, who did an afternoon sportscast with me daily on 96 Rock!

Bob Seger and Kaedy Kiely, 1994