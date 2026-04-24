Bob Seger friendly bars

Boston resident Brian Daly has gained viral fame by visiting bars and rating them based on their willingness to play Bob Seger’s music. The project began when a friend filmed him requesting Seger at Charlie’s Kitchen in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Though the bar couldn’t comply, the clip went viral and launched Daly’s mission. “Bob Seger is absolutely timeless. He speaks for everybody,” Daly told the Detroit News. “It’s working class, it’s the old guy sitting at the bar, reminiscing about the old times.” Daly now awards Seger Bar stickers and plaques to compliant establishments and has launched sold-out merchandise. His efforts have earned mentions on Bar Stool Sports and time with Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey. “I won’t stop until I’m able to actually sit down with Bob Seger, ideally playing darts, hopefully having a beer,” Daly said.