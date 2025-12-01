Billboard’s 50 greatest rock bands of all time

1. Beatles
2. Rolling Stones
3. Led Zeppelin
4. Pink Floyd
5. Queen
6. Fleetwood Mac
7. U2
8. Sly & the Family Stone
9. Black Sabbath
10. Nirvana
11. The Who
12. Metallica
13. AC/DC
14. Creedence Clearwater Revival
15. Talking Heads
16. Grateful Dead
17. Heart
18. The Clash
19. Beach Boys
20. Radiohead
21. Van Halen
22. Rage Against the Machine
23. Gun N Roses
24. Velvet Underground
25. Mana
26. Pretenders
27. Parliament Funkadelic
28. Allman Brother’s Band
29. REM
30. Pearl Jam
31. Paramore
32. Aerosmith
33. White Stripes
34. Nine Inch Nails
35. Eagles
36. Ramones
37. Thin Lizzy
38. Santana
39. Green Day
40. Blondie
41. The Band
42. Earth, Wind & Fire
43. No Doubt
44. Cafe Tacvba
45. The Stooges
46. Oasis
47. Def Leppard
48. Sleater-Kinney
49. The Cure
50. Red Hot Chili Peppers