Billboard’s 50 greatest rock bands of all time

Jukebox (Winter KD - stock.adobe.com)
By Debra Green

1. Beatles

2. Rolling Stones

3. Led Zeppelin

4. Pink Floyd

5. Queen

6. Fleetwood Mac

7. U2

8. Sly & the Family Stone

9. Black Sabbath

10. Nirvana

11. The Who

12. Metallica

13. AC/DC

14. Creedence Clearwater Revival

15. Talking Heads

16. Grateful Dead

17. Heart

18. The Clash

19. Beach Boys

20. Radiohead

21. Van Halen

22. Rage Against the Machine

23. Gun N Roses

24. Velvet Underground

25. Mana

26. Pretenders

27. Parliament Funkadelic

28. Allman Brother’s Band

29. REM

30. Pearl Jam

31. Paramore

32. Aerosmith

33. White Stripes

34. Nine Inch Nails

35. Eagles

36. Ramones

37. Thin Lizzy

38. Santana

39. Green Day

40. Blondie

41. The Band

42. Earth, Wind & Fire

43. No Doubt

44. Cafe Tacvba

45. The Stooges

46. Oasis

47. Def Leppard

48. Sleater-Kinney

49. The Cure

50. Red Hot Chili Peppers

