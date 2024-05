i love Disney films. I grew up watching the movies, dressing up like the characters and singing all the songs. I found a list of BEST Disney Films of all time. Do you agree?

7. “Pinocchio” (1940)

6. “101 Dalmatians” (1961)

5. “Toy Story” (1995)

4. “The Little Mermaid” (1989)

3. “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” (1937)

2. “The Lion King” (1994)

1. “Beauty and the Beast” (1991)





