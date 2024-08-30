Aerosmith "Farewell Tour" Opener - Philadelpha, PA PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 02: (L-R) Joe Perry and Steven Tyler of Aerosmith perform live on stage at the Wells Fargo Center on September 02, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images) (Lisa Lake/Getty Images)

Since Aerosmith has called it quits to touring. What does it mean for the band going forward? Rolling Stone magazine listed their Best Aerosmith songs. Here is the top 25.

25. ‘Angel’ (1987)

24. ‘Lord of the Thighs’ (1974)

23. ‘Nobody’s Fault’ (1976)

22. ‘Same Old Song and Dance’ (1974)

21. ‘Livin’ on the Edge’ (1993)

20. ‘No Surprize’ (1979)

19. ‘Jaded’ (2001)

18. ‘What It Takes’ (1989)

17. ‘Sick as a Dog’ (1976)

16. ‘Cryin’’ (1993)

15. ‘Train Kept a Rollin” (1974)

14. ‘Lick and a Promise’ (1976)

13. ‘Amazing’ (1993)

12. ‘Rag Doll’ (1988)

11. ‘Last Child’ (1976)

10. ‘Love in an Elevator’ (1989)

9. ‘No More No More’ (1975)

8. ‘Seasons of Wither’ (1974)

7. ‘Toys in the Attic’ (1975)

6. ‘Mama Kin’ (1973)

5. ‘Janie’s Got a Gun’ (1989)

4. ‘Back in the Saddle’ (1976)

3. ‘Dream On’ (1973)

2. ‘Sweet Emotion’ (1975)

1. ‘Walk This Way’ (1975)





What do you think? What is your favorite Aerosmith song?