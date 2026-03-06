Beat Beat Beat The Beatles

May Pang May Pang (DCGreen)

My mother’s favorite band is The Beatles. She said she suffered from Beatlemania as a kid. My whole life i was told just how great The Beatles were. Radio programs, magazine articles, tv interviews and more. Even as I got older i would hear artists talk about how seeing The Beatles influenced them to make music. I have to admit i had some Beatles fatigue. I grew up in the 90s with alt rock and grunge ruling my world. But The Beatles always creep back up. Rereleases, remasters, documentaries, lost footage...I recently watched Paul McCartney: Man on the Run and got to meet May Pang. A infusion of Beatles once more had me reexamine their catalog. There is a reason they remain so ingrained in music history. Beatles will never make my “top 10,” but will always have my top respect.