Beat Beat Beat The Beatles

Archival photo of The Beatles (ABC)
By Debra Green
May Pang

May Pang May Pang (DCGreen)

My mother’s favorite band is The Beatles. She said she suffered from Beatlemania as a kid. My whole life i was told just how great The Beatles were. Radio programs, magazine articles, tv interviews and more. Even as I got older i would hear artists talk about how seeing The Beatles influenced them to make music. I have to admit i had some Beatles fatigue. I grew up in the 90s with alt rock and grunge ruling my world. But The Beatles always creep back up. Rereleases, remasters, documentaries, lost footage...I recently watched Paul McCartney: Man on the Run and got to meet May Pang. A infusion of Beatles once more had me reexamine their catalog. There is a reason they remain so ingrained in music history. Beatles will never make my “top 10,” but will always have my top respect.

