Bagpipers cover AC/DC

FILE PHOTO: Musician Angus Young of AC/DC performs onstage during the AC/DC PWR UP Europe tour at Merkur Spiel-Arena on July 08, 2025 in Duesseldorf, Germany. The band will hit about two dozen cities in 2026 as part of the tour. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

On November 12, nearly 400 bagpipers gathered in Melbourne to set a new world record by performing AC/DC’s “It’s a Long Way to the Top.” The event, dubbed “The Great Melbourne Bagpipe Bash,” honored a famous scene from AC/DC’s 1976 film featuring the Australian hard rock legends playing the song on a flatbed truck while driving through the city. The event coincided with the band’s highly-anticipated return to perform near the square at Melbourne Cricket Ground later that night, marking their first Australian show in over a decade. AC/DC also recently announced that they are extending their two-year Power Up Tour into 2026 with dates across South America and North America.