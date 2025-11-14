Bagpipers cover AC/DC

AC/DC tour FILE PHOTO: Musician Angus Young of AC/DC performs onstage during the AC/DC PWR UP Europe tour at Merkur Spiel-Arena on July 08, 2025 in Duesseldorf, Germany. The band will hit about two dozen cities in 2026 as part of the tour. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images) (Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
By Debra Green

On November 12, nearly 400 bagpipers gathered in Melbourne to set a new world record by performing AC/DC’s “It’s a Long Way to the Top.” The event, dubbed “The Great Melbourne Bagpipe Bash,” honored a famous scene from AC/DC’s 1976 film featuring the Australian hard rock legends playing the song on a flatbed truck while driving through the city. The event coincided with the band’s highly-anticipated return to perform near the square at Melbourne Cricket Ground later that night, marking their first Australian show in over a decade. AC/DC also recently announced that they are extending their two-year Power Up Tour into 2026 with dates across South America and North America.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!