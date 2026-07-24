Babies’ brains tune into music at three months

A new study published in eLife reveals that infants respond to music far earlier than their bodies show it. Researchers tracked 79 babies at three, six, and twelve months, measuring brain activity and body movement. At just three months, brains already produced stronger signals to real music over scrambled sound. However, only twelve-month-olds physically moved more in response to music, primarily through rocking, swaying, and clapping-style arm motions. Notably, no age group moved in time with the beat, suggesting true rhythmic coordination develops well beyond a baby’s first birthday. Six-month-olds uniquely responded stronger to high-pitched music.