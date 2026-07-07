'Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender' moves up release date, gets official trailer

Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender has moved up its release date.

The animated movie is now set to premiere in July rather than in October. It will debut to Paramount+ on July 25. Paramount+ also released the official trailer for the film, which continues the story of the TV series Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Previously, the movie was supposed to debut in theaters on Oct. 9. Paramount changed the rollout to a direct-to-streaming release rather than a theatrical debut back in December 2025. Additionally, the entire film leaked online in April. This is thought to have added to the decision to move up its official release date.

The film follows Aang, the world's last Airbender, as he learns "of an ancient power that could save his culture from extinction. With the help of his friends, he embarks on a global quest to find it before it falls into the wrong hands and threatens to upend the peace they sacrificed everything to achieve," according to the film's official description.

Its voice cast includes Eric Nam as Aang, Dave Bautista as Tagah, Jessica Matten as Katara, Román Zaragoza as Sokka, Steven Yeun as Zuko and Dionne Quan as Toph. Freida Pinto, Ke Huy Quan, Taika Waititi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Ronny Chieng and Ken Jeong also provide their voices, while Dee Bradley Baker reprises his roles as pets Appa and Momo.

Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender is based on the animated series created by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko. It was directed by Lauren Montgomery, and co-directed by Steve Ahn and William Mata. DiMartino and Konietzko produced the film, and also created its story alongside Tim Hedrick and Kenneth Lin. The screenplay was written by Hedrick and Christopher Yost.

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