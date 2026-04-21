Annual Pollstar awards

Major Tour of the Year:
Oasis, “Oasis Live ’25 Tour”
Rock Tour of the Year:
Metallica, “M72 World Tour”
Pop Tour of the Year:
Benson Boone, “American Heart World Tour”
Country Tour of the Year:
Chris Stapleton, “All-American Road Show”
Lainey Wilson, “Whirlwind World Tour”
Latin Tour of the Year:
Bad Bunny, “Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour”
Comedy Tour of the Year:
Adam Sandler, “You’re My Best Friend Tour”
Residency of the Year:
Eagles, Sphere, Las Vegas, NV
Music Festival of The Year (Global; over 30K attendance):
Austin City Limits Music Festival, Austin, TX
Nightclub of the Year:
Troubadour, West Hollywood, CA
Theatre of the Year:
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
Arena of the Year (U.S. Only):
Sphere, Las Vegas, NV
Red Rocks Award – Outdoor Concert Venue of the Year:
Hollywood Bowl, Hollywood, CA