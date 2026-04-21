Annual Pollstar awards

METALLICA Metallica on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' (ABC/Randy Holmes) (Randy Holmes/ABC)
By Debra Green

Major Tour of the Year:

Oasis, “Oasis Live ’25 Tour”

Rock Tour of the Year:

Metallica, “M72 World Tour”

Pop Tour of the Year:

Benson Boone, “American Heart World Tour”

Country Tour of the Year:

Chris Stapleton, “All-American Road Show”

Lainey Wilson, “Whirlwind World Tour”

Latin Tour of the Year:

Bad Bunny, “Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour”

Comedy Tour of the Year:

Adam Sandler, “You’re My Best Friend Tour”

Residency of the Year:

Eagles, Sphere, Las Vegas, NV

Music Festival of The Year (Global; over 30K attendance):

Austin City Limits Music Festival, Austin, TX

Nightclub of the Year:

Troubadour, West Hollywood, CA

Theatre of the Year:

Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY

Arena of the Year (U.S. Only):

Sphere, Las Vegas, NV

Red Rocks Award – Outdoor Concert Venue of the Year:

Hollywood Bowl, Hollywood, CA

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