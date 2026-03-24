Alice Cooper renews vows on his 50th wedding anniversary...

ALICE COOPER And Wife SHERYL renewed their wedding vows last weekend to celebrate their 50th anniversary. The celebration was attended by 220 guests, including their three children — Calico, 44, Dashiell “Dash”, 41, and Sonora, 33 — and their grandchildren.
Goddard first met Cooper when she joined his “Welcome To My Nightmare” show as a dancer in 1975.
Alice said - “When we’re on stage, she’s not Sheryl, my wife; she’s the character and I’m the character. We don’t look at each other as husband and wife on stage. But the great thing is, afterwards, we’re on tour. We’re never apart. It’s great.”
Axel Lowe