After decades of streaming, fans are looking for physical mediums again

Music fans — especially Gen Z — are getting a little disenchanted with new-fangled digital ways. Tired of having to have an app and a subscription for everything, there’s a movement afoot to return to somewhat simpler times. Not only have sales of vinyl increased by double digits every year since 2008, but CD sales are also slowly stabilizing after years of decline. And lately, there has been an uptick in interest in CDs, Blu-ray discs and plain old iPods. Psychologists point to the fact that nostalgia tends to spike during times of economic and political uncertainty.

Vinyl = People want something that’s forever theirs, a tactile representation of the music they love. They come with artwork, liner notes and lyric sheets.

Cassettes = Because production costs are low, young artists can make a decent profit by selling them at gigs. It’s the audio equivalent of supporting a band by buying a T-shirt.

iPods = With the right cables, it’s still possible to transfer music from a computer to an iPod, skirting the need for any subscriptions to a streaming music service.

DVDs and Blu-rays = Subscription fatigue with streamers is a big problem, and the move back to physical media is helping to staunch the decline in sales of physical sales.