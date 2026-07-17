AC/DC rarities

Lead singer Bon Scott (1946-1980) from Australian rock band AC/DC posed in a studio in London in August 1979. (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns)
By Debra Green

The Bon Scott YouTube channel has dug up some classic and very early AC/DC footage. Some of AC/DC’s early performances, such as the March 1975 performance of Them’s Baby, Please Don’t Go – the one where Bon Scott is infamously dressed as a schoolgirl – are available on YouTube, while others (including the November 1974 performance of the same song, where Angus Young is dressed as an Aviation Pioneer, or the following month’s version, where he’s wearing a Zorro costume) have been lost. Other footage recently uploaded to the official Bon Scott YouTube channel – which is curated by his estate – includes four live clips of the singer fronting his pre-AC/DC band Fraternity, a short 1977 interview clip filmed in Hobart, Tasmania, and a 15-minute interview filmed for Countdown in November 1977.

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