35 greatest debut albums of all time

a music critic shared her thoughts on the GREATEST debut albums ever. what do you think?

35. Arctic Monkeys – Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not (2006)

34. The Beatles - Please Please Me (1963)

33. Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Fever to Tell (2003)

32. Franz Ferdinand – Franz Ferdinand (2004)

31. Oasis – Definitely Maybe (1994)

30. Lady Gaga – The Fame (2008)

29. Kendrick Lamar – good kid, m.A.A.d City (2012)

28. Led Zeppelin – Led Zeppelin (1969)

27. The Jesus and Mary Chain – Psychocandy (1985)

26. Jeff Buckley – Grace (1994)

25. Eminem – The Slim Shady LP (1999)

24. The Who – My Generation (1965)

23. The Strokes – Is This It (2001)

22. Run-DMC – Run-DMC (1984)

21. Roxy Music – Roxy Music (1972)

20. Jay-Z – Reasonable Doubt (1996)

19. Black Sabbath – Black Sabbath (1970)

18. Sex Pistols – Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols (1977)

17. The Clash – The Clash (1977)

16. Guns N Roses – Appetite for Destruction (1987)

15. Daft Punk – Homework (1996)

14. The Doors – The Doors (1967)

13. Kanye West – The College Dropout (2004)

12. Pink Floyd – The Piper at the Gates of Dawn (1967)

11. Lauryn Hill – The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill (1998)

10. Dizzee Rascal – Boy in Da Corner (2003)

9.Beastie Boys – Licensed to Ill (1986)

8. The Notorious BIG – Ready to Die (1994)

7. Ramones – Ramones (1976)

6. NWA – Straight Outta Compton (1988)

5. The Velvet Underground – The Velvet Underground & Nico (1967)

4. Jimi Hendrix Experience – Are You Experienced? (1967)

3. Patti Smith – Horses (1975)

2. Nas - Illmatic (1994)

1. Joy Division – Unknown Pleasures (1979)

Read more HERE.