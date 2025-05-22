After five years of renovations, the stunning home once known as the Playboy Mansion has revealed its new look! The property now features a cream and aqua blue color scheme, and looks more like a castle instead of the debauched party scene that once required female visitors to be clad in lingerie. The home was sold in 2016 to business mogul Daren Metropoulos for $100 million dollars. The rear deck appears to have been extended, and it’s rumored that the estate will be combined with the property next door.
The 100 Million Dollar Playboy Mansion Renovation...
0