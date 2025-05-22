The 100 Million Dollar Playboy Mansion Renovation...

Playboy Mansion
By Axel Lowe

After five years of renovations, the stunning home once known as the Playboy Mansion has revealed its new look! The property now features a cream and aqua blue color scheme, and looks more like a castle instead of the debauched party scene that once required female visitors to be clad in lingerie. The home was sold in 2016 to business mogul Daren Metropoulos for $100 million dollars. The rear deck appears to have been extended, and it’s rumored that the estate will be combined with the property next door.

Mansion reno pics...
mansion video...
0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!