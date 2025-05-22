The 100 Million Dollar Playboy Mansion Renovation...

After five years of renovations, the stunning home once known as the Playboy Mansion has revealed its new look! The property now features a cream and aqua blue color scheme, and looks more like a castle instead of the debauched party scene that once required female visitors to be clad in lingerie. The home was sold in 2016 to business mogul Daren Metropoulos for $100 million dollars. The rear deck appears to have been extended, and it’s rumored that the estate will be combined with the property next door.