Why healthcare revenue loss is often a billing problem

Independent Contributor

Healthcare revenue loss often occurs during the billing process due to incorrect patient information and coding errors, resulting in delayed or denied claims.

Claim denials cost U.S. hospitals approximately $262 billion annually, according to the National Library of Medicine. Some common reasons for unpaid claims include inaccurate patient information, coding errors, and lack of insurance pre-approval.

Healthcare revenue loss is one of the main reasons that many medical practitioners, despite providing quality patient care, still struggle to achieve financial stability. If you are one of them, effective management of your billing process can help ensure full payment collection, increasing your profits over time.

What is Revenue Loss in Healthcare?

The cost of a primary care visit could range between $75 to $150 with insurance. According to Forward Family Medicine, to maintain a financially viable practice, the average primary care physician should see 20-30 patients per day. Despite this, they may never receive full payment for their services due to denied, delayed, or underpaid claims.

Claim denials are usually a result of failures or inefficiencies in a practice's billing process. They can significantly affect earnings, but other billing issues also cause revenue leakage.

Why Billing Is the Most Common Source of Preventable Loss

Healthcare billing can be challenging as it involves accurately translating complex medical procedures into an intricate insurance coding system. Each insurance company also has specific requirements that change frequently and, if not met, can affect claim authorizations and filings.

Additionally, the billing process is susceptible to human error, while inefficient processes, lack of training, and inadequate or outdated technology can also impact billing accuracy.

What are Some Critical Billing Errors?

Whether you're a private practice submitting 20-30 claims daily or a large hospital with a massive billing volume, even minor inaccuracies can be detrimental to earnings. The key to preventing this starts with understanding how critical billing errors can impact your profits:

Coding Issues: Incorrect procedure codes can lead to claim denials or underpayments

Incorrect procedure codes can lead to claim denials or underpayments Delayed Claims: Lack of prompt claim submissions can lead to late payments

Lack of prompt claim submissions can lead to late payments Claim Denials: Payments are withheld unless appealed, and appeals cost time and money

Payments are withheld unless appealed, and appeals cost time and money Payer Reimbursements: Inconsistent payments from insurance companies affect revenue predictability

Inconsistent payments from insurance companies affect revenue predictability Inaction: Lack of follow-up on denied or unpaid claims becomes abandoned revenue

Actively monitoring and addressing these billing challenges in healthcare can improve your financial standing.

Ways to Prevent Healthcare Revenue Loss

Implementing effective healthcare billing solutions can minimize revenue loss and increase profits. Some strategies that can help you tackle healthcare billing issues include:

Conducting Regular Audits: helps identify issues before they impact revenue

helps identify issues before they impact revenue Expanding Staff Training: continuous training keeps staff updated on best practices and billing systems

continuous training keeps staff updated on best practices and billing systems Investing in Technology: streamlines the billing process, minimizing errors

Open communication also helps to reduce misunderstandings between clinical and billing teams, while a seamless billing workflow can increase patient satisfaction and encourage timely payments. Companies such as AlphaMed Solutions specialize in revenue cycle management. This medical billing company customizes solutions to suit your practice to help you achieve effective healthcare revenue enhancement.

Increasing Profits by Reducing Billing Errors

Medical practices and hospitals can increase healthcare profits by reducing the billing errors that contribute to revenue loss. Improving your healthcare revenue not only ensures financial sustainability but also allows you to focus on providing quality patient care.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.