Independent Contributor

What to bring to an outdoor concert for a better night

Knowing what to bring to an outdoor concert can make or break your experience. Some suggestions include a lightweight blanket, sunglasses, a hat, food, drinks, water, your phone, a portable charger, earplugs, a lightweight rain poncho, and sunscreen.

Live Nation reports that if consumers were limited to one type of entertainment for the rest of their lives, live music would be their top choice. This form of entertainment brings people from all walks of life together and unites them in a shared love, so it's easy to see why.

While many fans opt for indoor events, others go to outdoor ones, too. To have an easier time, here's what to bring to an outdoor concert.

What Comfort Essentials Should I Bring?

An outdoor concert can last for hours, so comfort should be a top priority. You can bring a lightweight blanket or a foldable chair if the venue allows for it. Either one gives you a place to rest, and it has the added benefit of defining your personal space in a crowd.

You should also dress in layers since it can transition from a warm afternoon to a chilly night. Comfortable shoes can make a huge difference as well, especially if you'll be standing or walking a lot.

Food, Drinks, and Hydration

The key to having enough energy while enjoying live music outdoors is staying fueled and hydrated. Many venues allow you to bring small snacks and drinks in, so check the policy ahead of time to know exactly what you can or can't bring.

You can buy protein bars here or bring trail mix or fruit as part of your concert packing list. You can also bring sealed water bottles or reusable hydration packs.

If the venue doesn't allow outside food and drinks, then plan your budget for vendors inside ahead of time.

Which Tech and Safety Items Should I Include?

Most (if not all) concert-goers will bring their smartphone, as it has multiple functions (communication, picture-taking, navigating, etc.). Bring a portable charger to ensure that the battery doesn't run out at the most inconvenient times.

Other tech and safety items that should go on your concert checklist include:

A small flashlight

Earplugs

First aid kit

Portable phone lanyard

Weather Protection and Practical Extras

A study by McKinley et al., published in the International Journal of Disaster Risk Deduction, found that 22.4% of festival disruptions were due to extreme weather (23.4% for concerts). This means that it's vital to be prepared.

You should pack:

A lightweight rain poncho

A waterproof jacket

Sunscreen

Bug spray

A small backpack or crossbody bag can be useful for keeping everything in.

Know What to Bring to an Outdoor Concert

Outdoor events add an extra layer of fun since you're outside and in the elements. By knowing what to bring to an outdoor concert, you'll be well-prepared for anything Mother Nature has in store, and as a result, you'll have a safer and smoother experience.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.