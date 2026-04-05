The subtle ways digital creativity is influencing customer engagement in hospitality

Independent Contributor

From the availability of online menus to interactive social media campaigns to advanced chatbots on websites, hospitality is using digital creativity to enhance customer engagement. Virtual reality integration is also giving patrons immersive insights before and after booking.

As many as 57% of hotels reported an increase in revenue after making digital improvements, according to Oysterlink. Therefore, customers shouldn't be surprised when they have increasing access to contactless options like mobile check-ins and Smart technology in these spaces.

What Digital Marketing Strategies Help Engagement?

A hotel or spa is the ideal place for creating video content that showcases rooms, dining, and other features, such as swimming pools and related excursions that customers want to see. Customer experience enhancement strategies can incorporate surveys and quizzes, as well as leverage user-generated content (UGC).

Reviews are the modern-day word-of-mouth used to gauge whether a service or product is worth considering. Therefore, regularly share those customer success stories and testimonials on your hospitality service's social media websites.

Further explore digital creativity with the use of a free menu maker to highlight your hotel's most popular menu items, happy hour selections, and other services. Make it available in your Google Business Profile online for easy access to encourage bookings.

How Does Digital Innovation in Hospitality Create Efficiency?

Customers easily stay connected and feel comfortable about a smooth check-in after a long flight, thanks to the availability of mobile check-in, check out, and scheduling various services during a stay.

The use of IoT-connected smart rooms has helped these businesses reduce energy consumption, utilize predictive maintenance alerts, and create repeat visitation by 18% due to improved guest comfort. Thanks to occupancy detection, these systems integrate guest personalization into the same platform by adjusting features, including light, entertainment options, and temperature, based on stored user preferences.

Customer service is an essential part of running any hotel or spa, and AI-powered chat has helped streamline requests from housekeeping scheduling to check-in questions, leaving human staff available to treat more high-level issues. As a result, customers have 24-hour access to get questions answered.

What Are Challenges in Some Tech-based Hospitality Trends?

While contactless services, AI chatbots, and smart rooms can create more comfortable environments, it also brings certain challenges. Hotels are still trying to improve legacy systems to implement these new technologies, and must avoid the risk of losing human touch from an overreliance on automation.

There's also a cybersecurity risk when dealing with cloud-based solutions and the increased availability of guest data. If a company becomes subject to data breaches, it can affect its revenue and reputation.

Get Hospitable with Digital Technology

Technology has made it easier for hospitality services to use digital creativity to their advantage. From AI to smart technology, these businesses can highlight their services, incorporate user-generated content, personalize rooms, and make check-ins and check-outs more seamless than ever. However, companies should also be aware of the pitfalls so that they can continue to enjoy the stronger revenue and features these services can bring without the pitfalls of data risks.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information