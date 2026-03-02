Simple ideas for exterior improvements to enhance your home

Sponsored Content

Some home exterior design updates to think about are refreshing the front door, changing the outdoor lighting, adding some window boxes, and more.

First impressions matter, and never more so when thinking about the exterior of your home. Whether your loved ones are visiting or your colleagues from work, you want to ensure they see your home only in its best light.

All of this will start with performing some exterior improvements. If your home is old and the exterior hasn't seen a lick of paint in decades, or even if your home is new and could do with a renewal, some curb appeal enhancements can really change things around.

Some of these jobs don't even have to take a lot of time or money, and on top of that, they may even increase your home value.

Refresh the Front Door

Your front door is like the cover of a book. The first thing everyone is going to notice when they walk up to your house is the entrance, and you want them to have a good view coming in.

Too many people accept boring front door designs, but you don't have to.

Think about painting your front door a unique color like burgundy, forest green, or even matte black. You can also upgrade the hardware using brass knockers or new handles.

Change the Outdoor Lighting

Exterior home upgrades like updating lighting are about both form and function. Not only does it light up walkways, making it safer for people to walk through, but it deters burglars by making it harder for them to hide in dark spots.

Replacing outdated fixtures with modern sconces or lantern-style lights can elevate your home's façade. You can also use solar pathway lights to add a welcoming glow in the evening without increasing your utility bill.

Add Some Window Boxes

Want to bring more romance and whimsy into your life? Wrought iron window boxes are an excellent improvement for drab windows.

They will add a splash of color as well. After all, who doesn't need more flowers in their life?

Repair and Repaint Trim

Another part of the house that most people ignore. Faded or peeling trim can make a home appear neglected.

Touching up paint around windows, doors, and fascia boards keeps your exterior looking well-maintained. Choosing a clean, crisp color is a good idea, or you can match the color of the trim to your newly painted front door.

Exterior Improvements to Keep Your Home Modern

You have spent a lot of money on your home's interior. Now it's time to think about exterior improvements to keep your home modern and welcoming to all. Some of these home exterior design ideas, such as painting a front door or repainting a trim, are easy and affordable, too.

