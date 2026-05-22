The most expensive celebrity homes destroyed by natural disasters

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Celebrity homes worth millions of dollars have been destroyed by some of the deadliest natural disasters in modern history. From massive wildfires in California to powerful hurricanes along the coast, even the world's richest stars have watched their luxury properties disappear within hours.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the United States experienced a record number of billion-dollar weather disasters in recent years, with damages reaching hundreds of billions of dollars nationwide.

The Most Expensive Celebrity Homes Lost To Wildfire

Some of the most valuable celebrity homes have been lost due to raging wildfires. The combination of strong winds, dry conditions, and fast-moving fires can cause massive damage in a matter of hours.

Neil Young's California Ranch

Rock star Neil Young lost his enormous California ranch to the destructive Woolsey Fire that occurred in 2018. The property was said to have multiple buildings, recording studios, and precious collections gathered throughout the years.

The fire quickly swept across Malibu and neighboring areas, burning down dozens of celebrity-owned houses. According to the National Park Service Wildfire Guide, dry vegetation and strong winds can cause fires to spread faster than people expect.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's Malibu Home

Both Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth had to say goodbye to their luxurious Malibu house during that same destructive event. Pictures of the house being burned to ashes circulated all over the Internet, while neighboring homes also sustained substantial damage.

The couple also announced that many priceless possessions were damaged due to the fire. Wildfires in California remain a concern as global warming brings about harsher droughts and higher temperatures each year.

Celebrity Homes Destroyed By Powerful Hurricanes

Powerful hurricanes have caused hundreds of millions in damage to luxurious beach houses. Storm winds, flooding, and storm surge continue to threaten costly beachfront properties throughout the United States and Caribbean.

Richard Branson's Caribbean Estate

The billionaire businessman, Richard Branson, was badly hit when a hurricane known as Hurricane Irma devastated his Caribbean estate. Hurricane Irma was one of the most powerful and longest-lasting Category 5 storms on record in the Atlantic basin.

Many luxurious homes in the area experienced damage in the form of damaged roofs, flooding, and serious damage to structures. Homeowners in storm-prone areas often invest heavily in drainage systems and exterior protection upgrades through companies like The Brothers That Just Do Gutters to help reduce long-term water damage risks.

Sandra Bullock's New Orleans Property

Sandra Bullock's property, located near New Orleans, has been subjected to various natural disasters, such as hurricanes, in recent years. Coastal houses always face the threat of storm surges, wind, and flooding during hurricanes.

According to FEMA, hurricanes may still damage homes even after the disaster subsides, owing to issues such as mold, roof leaks, and structural problems. Coastal residents invest millions annually to prepare for future hurricanes related to climate change.

Luxury Celebrity Homes Continue Facing Growing Risks

Even luxury houses can be completely ruined by natural disasters of immense scale. While celebrities keep constructing their homes in areas that have beautiful landscapes, the problem is that these places often face serious danger from natural disasters.

With an increasing number of celebrity homes being destroyed, many homeowners are becoming much more aware of safety issues. Keep browsing our website for more of the latest news and trending topics.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.