Luxury home furnishing looks for less: Experts share where to shop

Luxury home furnishing doesn't mean you have to be rich or break the bank. With savvy techniques and diversified shopping options that include secondhand stores, outlets, market samples, and knowing when retailers unload existing inventory, you can achieve classy home decor for less.

In 2023, the American furniture market reached $140 billion in sales, according to Statista. Since homes now serve as multi-functional areas for work and homeschooling, people want items like luxury pieces to enhance decor.

Should I Consider Outlets and Warehouses?

Look out for warehouse liquidations, market samples, overstock, and items with minor imperfections for major discounts. Liquidations happen when stores have too much stock, move locations, have slow-moving items, seasonal changes, or are going out of business. Expect discounts to continually increase, with the biggest ones often occurring during the last two weeks of the liquidation.

The market sample pieces used to display new lines may later be sold at as much as 50% off. Visit showrooms or call local ones to see if they're clearing out floor models yet.

Some key trade shows include:

Hickory Furniture Mart International Contemporary Furniture Fair (ICFF) Seattle Design Center High Point Market

Is The Secondary Market Trustworthy for Affordable Luxury Decor?

You can really find budget home furnishings if you don't mind used items. Add some estate sales in your area to your weekend shopping spree for one-of-a-kind decor and antiques.

The second-hand market includes:

Estate Sales

Facebook Marketplace

Nextdoor

Ebay

Chairish

Thrift stores

Consignment Stores

Dumpsters

Roadside

As you can see, some options allow you to bid online, like Chairish. If you're adventurous, get your hands a little dirty, but potentially walk away with a free item with strategic, safe, and legal dumpster scavenging.

What Are Some Expert Home Design Tips on a Budget?

Don't dismiss a high-quality furniture item just because it's a bit worn. Thanks to re-upholstering, cleaning, painting, and varnishing, you can make these well-made items new again and they can last just as long a new piece.

What Are the Best Luxury Home Furnishing Items to Start With?

Get the ball rolling with a statement sofa, luxury bed linens, a large mirror, and at least one handmade rug. If you're ready to save on a durable, large plush sofa fit for entertaining or family movie night, click for the best cloud couch dupes. A quality hand-knotted wool rug can last over 100 years with proper care, such as avoiding placement in high-traffic areas.

When Is the Best Time to Buy High-end Home Pieces?

Shoppers can experience great luxury furniture savings during the months when retailers need to get rid of old inventory, namely, January, February, July, and August. These months are the post-holiday lull and summer months, where people are more focused on outdoor activities.

Memorial and Labor Day sales are common since these long weekends are peak shopping times where people are ready to make home upgrades before holidays.

Style Your Home without Starving Your Budget

2026 is the year to revamp your home without overspending. Beautiful luxury home furnishing can be found at thrift shops, online auction sites, estate sales, and trade shows. Don't forget to shop at the right time, as seasonal switch-outs can mean big discounts.

