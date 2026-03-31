How marital debt continues to impact financial life after divorce

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A divorce may not mean clean ties from your ex. Marital debt can impact your life afterward with ongoing responsibility for joint debts, credit score vulnerability, reduced borrowing power, and long-term financial planning challenges.

According to the Pew Research Center, in 2023, over 1.8 million Americans divorced, and 33% of Americans who have ever been married have also experienced divorce. While divorce is a common thing in our society, many are surprised to learn that there are lasting effects you can't run away from.

One example is marital debt, which may tie you to your ex for longer than you'd like. Here's the financial impact of divorce.

Do You Have Ongoing Responsibility for Joint Debts?

Yes, there's responsibility for joint debts, even after a divorce is finalized. This includes:

Credit cards

Personal loans

Mortgages

You may have to figure out marital vs non marital property in South Carolina to determine exactly what you're responsible for.

Essentially, if both parties originally signed for the debt, lenders can still hold both people responsible. This means that if your ex fails to make payments, you may be legally obligated to take action or risk default, which can make managing debt post-divorce stressful.

What Happens to Your Credit Score?

Since joint accounts are still tied to both parties post-divorce, any late or missed payments (by you or your ex) can negatively impact your credit report. As a result, this can lower your credit score and make it more difficult to:

Qualify for loans

Secure favorable interest rates

Rent a home

One of the best marital debt solutions here is to closely monitor your credit report and take steps to separate financial ties early.

Do You Have Reduced Borrowing Power?

Yes, marital debt can significantly reduce your borrowing power. Lenders will look at your debt-to-income ratio and determine whether or not to approve you for new credit.

Your tied debt to your ex can limit your ability to make major financial moves. It may even cause you to delay important life decisions until these debts are paid down or refinanced solely in one person's name.

Long-Term Financial Planning Challenges

Marital debt can make post-divorce financial planning difficult. For example, ongoing obligations can limit your ability to:

Save for retirement

Invest

Build an emergency fund

You may find yourself delaying milestones, as you'll probably have to portion a significant amount of your income toward paying off marital debt.

To regain control, it can be wise to work with financial advisors. You can also develop structured repayment strategies, which prioritize eliminating lingering debt as efficiently as possible.

Be Aware of What Marital Debt Means

Don't just assume that after you divorce, you're completely free of your ex. Marital debt can follow you, and if you don't address it, it can hurt your financial situation for years to come. Make sure you find everything still tying you to your ex, and consult with a financial advisor if needed to take care of your debt fast.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.