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How to make summer in orlando truly unforgettable for your kids

Spending a summer in Orlando with your kids can be a formative experience for them. You can make this happen by prioritizing the right events and activities.

Why is Orlando such a memorable tourist destination? A big part of it is that the city is the theme park capital of the world. However, Orlando offers many other things to enjoy, from its natural beauty to kid-friendly dining options.

What Is Orlando Like in the Summer?

You may have heard that Orlando tends to get humid in the summer. Though temps do often exceed 90°F, summer is still a peak tourist season.

The key to enjoying summer events in Orlando is to plan your outdoor activities for late afternoon or early morning. When you do go outside, wear breathable clothing and bring plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Do you prefer entertaining at home? Working with kid-friendly rental companies can make your event more memorable. For instance, bounce house rentals in Orlando, Florida, are popular for a reason.

Which Orlando Attractions Are Worth It?

Dealing with the Orlando heat becomes much easier if you're visiting the right attractions. Here are some examples of what your kids shouldn't miss:

1. Walt Disney World

No trip to Orlando is complete without a visit to the most magical place on Earth. There's no end to things you can do, from watching parades to enjoying state-of-the-art rides.

Disney World is also home to four spectacular theme parks:

Magic Kingdom

Animal Kingdom

Hollywood Studios

EPCOT

2. Kennedy Space Center

The Kennedy Space Center (KSC) isn't technically in Orlando, but it's close enough to be worth visiting. Your kids will see and interact with real spacecraft. They'll also meet real astronauts and learn how to train like them.

The best part of the KSC is that all the exhibits are interactive. Instead of listening to presentations, they'll be able to touch outer space and perform experiments!

3. Legoland

Legoland is one of those Orlando family activities that are ideal for cooling off on a hot day. It's a theme park designed for ages 2-12, and it's rarely as crowded as Disney World.

Your kids will enjoy attractions such as:

Building and racing Lego cars

Seeing breathtaking Lego structures

Exploring Lego cities

4. SeaWorld Orlando

There are plenty of things to do in Orlando besides theme parks! For instance, SeaWorld is an obvious choice.

It's the city's premier aquatic experience, offering thrilling rides and up-close encounters with many examples of marine life.

The SeaWorld trips tend to be fairly affordable, particularly compared to Disney. Your kids may love Sesame Street Land, which has its own themed attractions.

5. Gatorland

Gatorland is among the most popular outdoor activities in Orlando for both kids and adults. It's a wildlife park that features thousands of alligators and other exotic animals.

Popular kid-friendly attractions include:

Free-flight aviary

Unlimited train rides

The Capybara Encounter

Start Planning Your Summer in Orlando Today!

Beyond the attractions listed above, a summer in Orlando offers many ways to give your kids a time of their lives. The key is to be prepared for the weather and create a schedule that will let you see as much of the city as possible!

Keep reading our content for more tips on making the most of your vacations!

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.