How the intervention of Child Protective Services can save lives

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The intervention of Child Protective Services (CPS) can save lives, as these agencies conduct child abuse investigations. If necessary, they remove children who live in or are at risk of dangerous environments and situations.

Without the help of CPS, hundreds of thousands of children could be at risk. As the National Children's Alliance points out, in 2024 alone, U.S. authorities have been aware of at least 530,000+ children in the country subjected to abuse and neglect.

What Is Child Protective Services (CPS)?

Child Protective Services refers to county- or state-run government agencies responsible for investigating allegations of child neglect and reports of suspected child abuse. The terms that counties and states use to refer to their CPS vary, such as:

Florida's Department of Children and Families (DCF)

Virginia's Department of Social Services (DSS)

Illinois' Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS)

New Jersey's Division of Child Protection and Permanency (DCPP)

Regardless of their name, the primary goal of CPS is to help ensure the safety and health of children under the age of 18. It also strives to provide them access to safety planning resources for their permanent well-being.

CPS usage in the U.S. is high, given the prevalence of child abuse and neglect here. A study published in PubMed Central even noted that, as a result of neglect allegations, an estimated one in three U.S. children becomes the subject of a CPS investigation during their lifetime.

What Does CPS Need to Conduct an Investigation?

The exact "requirements" vary from one county or state agency to another. In general, however, the agency must first receive a report.

In Florida, for instance, the process starts when there's a report of suspected child abuse or neglect received by an intake personnel, as explained by this guide on what happens during a DCF investigation. After reviewing the report, the staff then determines if an investigation is necessary.

How Can the Intervention of Child Protective Services Save Lives?

While most children in the U.S. are in loving, caring, and nurturing environments, one in four experiences abuse or neglect, says KidsData.org. The organization further notes that child maltreatment can:

Result in severe physical injury, even death

Lead to lifelong physical, behavioral, and emotional problems

Make a child more at risk for anxiety, depression, and academic or school difficulties

When Child Protective Services intervenes, its goal is to ensure children are in the safe, loving hands of parents, guardians, and other caregivers. Agency interventions aim to determine if the child is safe in their current living environment or if there's any risk to their well-being.

CPS further confirms the validity of the available evidence and investigates whether child abuse, neglect, or maltreatment has occurred. It may then warrant child removal if there's reasonable cause and proof to believe that a child is in immediate danger of abuse or serious harm.

CPS Investigations Can Help Save Lives

With the help of Child Protective Services, kids who aren't safe to stay at home can find reprieve and get the protection they deserve. CPS can also help children get supportive in-home services and safety planning, enabling them to stay with their families, provided it's safe for them to do so.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.